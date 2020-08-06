Night 69: Demonstrations planned near Portland’s east precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations are planned for a 69th straight evening Wednesday in Portland, following two nights of clashes with police.

Protesters are expected to gather in the area near the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland, though crowd sizes near those locations have dwindled significantly since Oregon State Police Troopers took over for federal agents last week. Wednesday afternoon, crews could also be seen cleaning graffiti off of the Federal Courthouse.

A group also gathered at Floyd Light City Park in Southeast Portland starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a planned march, though the destination wasn’t disclosed in advance. However, the park is a short walk from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct and marches the past two nights have ended at buildings affiliated with PPB.

Tuesday night’s activity at the Portland Police Association building in North Portland ended with police declaring a riot and arresting three people.

Throughout the night, protesters lit fires, barricaded streets and vandalized the outside of the building. Several shots rang out near North Mobile Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said they found a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. About 15 minutes later, more shots were fired near North Lombard and Denver. Police tried to investigate, but the crowd was uncooperative. Officers said no one was shot, though.

Police declared the event a riot around 1:23 a.m., after they said members of the crowd broke into the Portland Police Association and set fire to the building. Police arrested three people on charges including riot, attempted assault of a public safety officer, and disorderly conduct. Officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the crowd, but did not deploy CS gas, according to police.