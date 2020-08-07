Night 70: PPB declares unlawful assembly at East Precinct

This story will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters returned to the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct on Thursday, a night after police declared a riot and deployed tear gas after some people set fires and tried to break into the building.

Portland police took the unusual step of condemning a protest gathering preemptively on Twitter Thursday afternoon when they shared a screen capture of a tweet from Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front calling for a “round 2” of a Floyd Light Park Direct Action March at 8 p.m., the same title of the demonstration which turned riotous the night before when people barricaded the door of the precinct, lit fires and police responded with tear gas.

“This announcement means there is intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night where attempts were made to burn an occupied building and people in vehicles tried to run over officers,” Portland police’s tweet said.

By 9 p.m., a few dozen people had gathered at Floyd Light Park, including members of the “Wall of Vets.”

Portland police tweeted at 9:40 p.m. “We believe the intention of the crowd outside East Precinct is to vandalize or attempt to burn down the precinct. If you attempt to break in to or burn East Precinct you will be subject to arrest and the use of force to include crowd control munitions.”

Within a handful of minutes, some in the crowd had lit a fire in a trash can near the boarded-over doors of the East Precinct. A woman tried to stand in the way of protesters who were splashing paint on the plywood outside the building. She was splashed in paint and confronted by angry protesters.

A woman with a walker tried to put out the trash can fire with an extinguisher but was blocked by a person dressed in all black.

Police pushed the crowd up SE Stark and took one person into custody who appeared to have a large backpack at about 10:30 p.m. Officers then deployed some smoke canisters before falling back.

Other Night 70 demonstrations

Elsewhere in the city, a group of healthcare workers was expected to march from Pioneer Square at 7:30 p.m. to the Justice Center.

According to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events, the Black Youth Movement hosted a March for Healthcare Equity from Frazer Park to Laurelhurst Park.

Here are some peaceful marchers moving west down E Burnside past 45th who are with the Marching For Healthcare Equity event put on earlier today by Black Youth Movement. They started at Frazer Park and are marching to Laurelhurst Park. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/DfWI21RzEQ — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020

A sign-waving event was also planned in Lake Oswego for Black Lives Matter at Millenium Park at 6 p.m.

Night 69

Portland police declared a riot at PPB’s East Precinct Wednesday night once a group of people cracked the glass front doors to the precinct. The group proceeded to barricade the doors and set a fire. Shortly after, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd along with other crowd control munitions. PPB said during the dispersal, someone in a truck attempted to run over several officers.

The protests downtown near the Justice Center were largely peaceful.