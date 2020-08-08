Night 71: Unlawful assembly at East Portland police building

Crowds clashed with police outside the East Precinct on Wednesday and Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s 71st day of consecutive protests included gatherings on both sides of the river for Black Lives Matter Friday, a day after police declared an unlawful assembly and made arrests at Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct.

About 200 people gathered at Laurelhurst Park and started marching to the Penumbra Kelly Building at East Burnside Street and NE 47th Avenue, a building shared by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau. The poster for the event, which was tweeted by the group Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, advertised the event as “No cops. No Prison. Total Abolition.” and also in support of Black Lives Matter. The poster invited people to “wear black / stay together / stay tight.”

The usual gathering in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center was also scheduled for around 7:30 p.m., including by the group Asian Bloc.

Earlier in the day a March for Black LGBTQ+ Solidarity was planned at 4:30 p.m. to meet across from Obryant Square at SW 9th Ave. and Harvey Milk St. It was organized by the non-violent Black youth-led group Fridays 4 Freedom, according to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events.

In addition, a Beaverton March for Black Lives was organized for 5 p.m. at Beaverton City Hall.

Follow digital reporter Danny Peterson for updates throughout the night:

Night 70

Groups of people clashed with Portland police outside the East Precinct Thursday after people vandalized the building, including splashing it with paint and starting a fire in a trash can. Two women present at the gathering attempted to stop the vandalism and they were both harassed by others clad in black. A dozen arrests were made, police used smoke munition–but not tear gas–while clearing the streets and PPB said they recovered a loaded gun from one who was arrested.