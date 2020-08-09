Night 72: Peninsula Park, Laurelhurst Park marches planned

A woman holds a sign reading “Power to the People” during the 64th night of protest outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests continue in Portland for Black Lives Matter for the 72nd night after Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly the night before outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on E Burnside and 47th and 24 were arrested.

A rally and march at Peninsula Park is scheduled for 8 p.m. and includes both a gathering of the PDX Dads Leafblower Brigade and a Defund the Police Refund the People event, according to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events. According to a poster of the event shared by Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, they are planning to listen to music at 7 p.m., have speakers at 8 p.m., then march at 9 p.m.

An 8 p.m. gathering and 9 p.m. march is also planned for Laurelhurst park, the same location and time as last night’s march which ended at the Penumbra Kelly Building where an unlawful assembly declaration was made by police.

Though some events are also scheduled downtown, including outside the Justice Center, gatherings there have dwindled significantly in recent days, to the point where hardly any people could be found there after midnight. In weeks past, the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse building next door had been a hot spot of numerous large gatherings.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story throughout the night.