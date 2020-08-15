Night 78: PPB declares unlawful assembly in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests in the name of Black Lives Matter and against racism and police brutality continued in Portland for the 78th night after a peaceful day of demonstrations Thursday.

Similar to Thursday, an event was planned at Peninsula Park in North Portland for 8 p.m. with a march that followed an hour later. As usual, the destination of the march isn’t determined until people gather at the park. The Peninsula Park event was promoted on Twitter by the group Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, who wrote “F— your peace policing. Let people be angry.”

Around 9:30 p.m., the one hundred or so people who had organized at the park set off on the nightly march. Protesters did not march far before a police presence emerged.

At 10:18 p.m. Portland police declared an unlawful assembly for protesters in the area of Mississippi and Killingsworth, saying that people in the crowd threw “paint bombs and other projectiles.”

To the group near N. Mississippi Avenue and N. Killingsworth Street: This is an unlawful assembly. People in the crowd have thrown paint bombs and other projectiles at officers. All persons must disperse. You are ordered to disperse immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 15, 2020

People reconvened near Peninsula Park. A dumpster was set on fire in the intersection of N Rosa Parks Way and N Albina Avenue.

Police continued to disperse the crowd north of the park.

Protesters continued to regroup in North Portland. By 11 p.m. a large group had started marching east on N Lombard Street. People occupied the roadway. Police were not far behind— officers could be heard shouting, “Keep moving, keep moving press.” Protesters were pushed down sidestreets at NE Rodney onto NE Stafford.

Protesters again circled back and by 11:45 p.m. had regrouped to march west on N Lombard.

Earlier Friday a Black youth-led Fridays 4 Freedom Car Wash was held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Northwest Portland from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds for the $10 suggested donations went toward one of the youth leader’s fund for entering the Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant.

Thursday

A peaceful march through nearby North Portland streets started and ended at Peninsula Park Thursday evening. It was put on by the group Black Unity PDX and in the name of raising awareness of mental health issues within the Black Community. There speeches, music and snacks provided at the park.

There were also gatherings across the river at Jamison Square and the Multnomah County Justice Center, which were also peaceful.

Earlier Thursday, Oregon State Police announced they would be pulling out of protecting the Hatfield Federal Courthouse largely because they aren’t happy with the decision of the Multnomah County District Attorney to not prosecute most of those arrested.