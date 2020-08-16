Night 79: Police declare riot at Penumbra Kelly Building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters held a line of shields at the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland for hours Saturday before a riot was declared on the 79th consecutive night of demonstrations for Black Lives Matter and against racism and police brutality.

The Saturday night march started at Laurelhurst Park around 8 p.m.

An hour later, hundreds of people had marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building, a shared facility of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau, on E Burnside and 47th Ave. Portland police began making announcements over the LRAD “reminding the crowd not to engage in violence or criminal activity or trespass.”

Protesters at the Penumbra Kelly Building on the 79th night of demonstrations. August 15, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters held a front line with wooden shields and umbrellas and chanted “Black Lives Matter” to the beat of a drum. This holding pattern continued for roughly an hour. At random intervals, individuals placed water bottles on the driveway of the property or dashed to grab traffic cones.

Shortly after 11 p.m. the front line of protesters inched their shields forward, which prompted another warning from police over the loudspeaker. At one point, a commercial-grade firework was set off. Protesters again inched forward. Police continued with their announcements and reported on Twitter that some people were seen “throwing rocks on the east side of the building.”

At midnight, police declared a riot.

Crowd control munitions quickly followed. At least one arrest was made. On Twitter, police said, “People are continually throwing softball size rocks, glass bottles and other objects at police. People have spray painted over security cameras and committed other acts of vandalism. People are trespassing on the property.”

Officers pushed people out of the area to the west.

Follow digital reporter Danny Peterson for updates throughout the night:

Earlier Saturday, at about 12:30 p.m., an alt-right Patriot Prayer rally was attended by about 30 at the Multnomah County Justice Center, some of whom were holding firearms. The rally was met with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters and a clash ensued that included mace, paintballs, an explosion, and witnesses hearing live rounds being fired.

No one was reported to have been hit with the live bullets. KOIN 6 News photographer Robby Sherman did capture one of the shells and tweeted that the rounds were directed at BLM counter-protesters, according to witnesses.

One of the two rounds shot at counter protestors (BLM,antifa,community members,etc) today at SW 3rd & SW Taylor. No cops have been on scene yet it’s been over 20min since the shots. I talked to one of the men who was shot at. More details will follow @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/JduRF8NGIp — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) August 15, 2020

No police presence was made at the skirmish, even after the clash and apparent live rounds were let off. A Portland Police Bureau spokesperson said they were “unaware of any evidence that there was gunfire.”

Friday

Four arrests were made overnight in a confrontation between Portland police and protesters near Peninsula Park. The actions took place between 10 p.m. and 3:30 a.m., in which police said protesters launched commercial grade fireworks, golf balls, large river rock, glass bottles, ball bearings and palm sized chunks of concrete from sling shots at officers.

The group of over 100 were confronted shortly after leaving the park by officers, who attempted to clear the streets just a couple of blocks from the park. An unlawful assembly was declared nnear PCC Cascades Campus shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police rushed the crowd repeatedly in riot gear throughout the night. Officers and protesters pushed back and forth from neighborhood streets toward the direction of Portland Police Association building near N Lombard St. and back late into the night.