Night 80: ‘Black Lives Matter’ chants continue outside Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother of Patrick Kimmons, a Black man shot and killed by Portland police in 2018, spoke to protesters Sunday evening outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland at the beginning of the 80th consecutive night of demonstrations in the city.

Letha Winston started her “A Change is Going to Come” speech around 7 p.m. During her talk, she said she wouldn’t stop fighting for justice for her son.

“I will continue my mission for justice to hold police accountable for murders … by any means necessary,” said Winston in front of the Justice Center.

Letha Winston speaks to a crowd of roughly 200 people outside the Justice Center. August 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Police shot Kimmons, 27, on Sept. 30, 2018 near Southwest 4th and Harvey Milk Street. The investigation into his death revealed that moments before officers fired at him, Kimmons shot two people during a fight. Police said he was armed and refused to listen to commands.

A grand jury ruled the officers’ actions were justified, but Kimmons’ mother Letha Winston has continued fighting for police to change their use-of-force protocol, arguing it was excessive to shoot her son nine times.

Later in the evening, “Black Lives Matter” chants continued outside the Justice Center, led by activist and hate crime survivor Demetria Hester. A few dozen people joined in and someone set the rhythm of the chants with a drum.

Around 11 p.m. there was an incident several blocks away near Taylor and Broadway where a pickup truck was found on the sidewalk and police present at the scene. One person said the driver was taken away in an ambulance, however that has not been confirmed.

The small group of protesters at the Justice Center marched to the Portland Police Bureau entrance to the building on SW 2nd Avenue. Police emerged at one point to clear the street so a handful of people could exit the building.

Roughly 50 people remained downtown by midnight.

The Portland Police Bureau declared a riot around midnight Saturday and arrested 11 people, following several hours of demonstrations outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on E Burnside Street.

PPB said members of the crowd protesting in the parking lot of the Penumbra Kelly Building began launching mortars at police cars before throwing other items at officers. PPB said several rocks were thrown at police — some causing injury.

Police arrested 11 people on numerous offenses, including riot, disorderly conduct, escape, criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest. Of those arrested, six people face charges of assaulting a police officer: Egan Lawyer, 18; Jonathan Draxton, 30; Christina Brandal, 26; Marcus Paul, 19; Alex Hatzikos, 19; Andrey Lyubinetsky, 32.