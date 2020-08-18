Night 81: Sights set on police union headquarters

Protesters form a line with shields near the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland for the 71st night of demonstrations, Aug. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators marched to the Portland Police Association Monday night, the 81st night of political unrest in Portland.

Participants first organized at Kenton Park for a “direct action march,” and left around 10 p.m. with a destination of the police union headquarters, which has been targeted with vandalism and fire on numerous occasions. As recently as last Friday, demonstrators tried to march to the building, but police cut them off before they reached it.

A couple hundred people made it to the PPA building shortly after 10 p.m. and occupied the street, blocking traffic. Some people started spray-painting the building. Portland police issued a traffic warning via Twitter.

As people chanted on Lombard Street, a few broke off from the crowd and smashed a window in the PPA building. At least one person jumped through it to get inside. Police issued another warning over the loudspeaker, addressing the behavior.

Follow digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert for the latest on tonight’s demonstration:

Sunday night’s protests downtown ended without police deeming the assembly unlawful, without the use of crowd control munitions, and without arrests. A crowd in the low hundreds of people gathered outside the Justice Center to listen to the mother of Patrick Kimmons, a Black man killed by police in 2018. The crowd size shrank throughout the night, with the majority of people leaving by 1 a.m.

Several blocks away from the main protest, the driver of a pickup that crashed into a tree on the sidewalk was beaten unconscious in the street near SW Broadway and Taylor. Social media videos show the driver get pulled from the truck, punched, and then while sitting in the street, kicked in the head by a man who ran up from behind.

That assault, police said, may have been sparked when the driver tried to help a robbery victim near SW Fourth and Taylor. The driver took off but, people chased him. Once the truck crashed he was pulled out and attacked, according to authorities.

Portland police said the driver was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.”