Night 82: 200 march to county building in SE Portland

Protesters march in Portland during the 82nd night of demonstrations in the city, Aug. 18, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators gathered for a “direct action march” Tuesday evening in Southeast Portland, the 82nd consecutive day of political unrest in the city.

Posts online called for people to gather at Colonel Summers Park on SE Belmont Street. A group of at least 200 people started marching shortly after 9 p.m. to the Multnomah Building on SE Hawthorne Boulevard and Grand while chanting “No cops. No prisons. Total abolition.”

An online flyer also encouraged people to go to Laurelhurst Park earlier in the evening for “shieldwall and frontline practice.” Shields have grown in popularity at the demonstrations as a way to try to stop police when they rush people and to deflect crowd control munitions.

Monday night’s events outside the Portland Police Association building in North Portland ended with no arrests and only one confrontation between police and crowd members, which happened after police said some people from the group broke a window and tried to flood the building using a hose.

