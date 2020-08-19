Night 83: Marchers walk across Burnside Bridge in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small group of marchers walked along the Burnside Bridge blocking traffic around 4 p.m., the beginning of Night 83 of protests in Portland.

Earlier Wednesday, there was a rally Holladay Park in NE Portland, but it’s unclear if the marchers were connected to the rally.

The marchers were moving slowly apparently headed downtown.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Earlier Wednesday, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Sheriff Mike Reese addressed the media hours after the damage and vandalism caused to the Multnomah County Building late Tuesday night after rioters threw rocks, broke windows and set fires.

The message from officials was clear: vandalism and violence directed at the Multnomah County Building does nothing but hurt the movement seeking to advance police reform.

Police declared a riot in Southeast Portland after at least 200 people marched to the Multnomah County Building, threw rocks through windows and started a fire inside the office for the 82nd night of protests in the city. After marching from Colonel Summers Park on SE Belmont Street to the county building on SE Hawthorne and Grand, the group started lighting dumpster fires and throwing rocks through the building’s windows.