Night 84: Kenton Park march and Sellwood Park pop-up protest

A Black Lives Matter flag waved outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests for Black Lives Matter and against racism and police brutality continue in Portland for the 84th night, which comes after a riot declaration outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland overnight following the building being vandalized.

6 p.m. began a gathering for police abolition, hosted by PDX Black Youth Movement, at Kenton Park.

The group will march at 6:30 p.m. with a destination for Arbor Lodge Park, according to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events. The flyer specifies “masks required.”

At 8:15 p.m. at Sellwood Park is a Pop-Up Protest Cinema 4 Black Lives event featuring a screening of the film “Arresting Power: Resisting Police Violence in Portland, Oregon.” The event is being put on by @PDXDadPod, according to the BLM events website.

Friday

Police declared a riot and used tear gas after a couple hundred people marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland and vandalized the building. Later they set a bonfire on the street near Elizabeth Caruthers Park, where the gathering started, after being pushed back by police.

Presence was made from both federal police agents immediately outside the building and Portland Police Bureau. Both agencies used crowd control munitions at different times, with federal agents using pepper balls. PPB used tear gas and made two arrests as they pushed the group several blocks north multiple times, police said. The crowd mostly dispersed by 1:30 a.m.