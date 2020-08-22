Night 85: Black Lives Matter march at Irving Park

Protesters were seen gathering under trees to protect from rain around 9 p.m. during a Black Lives Matter demonstration Friday August 21, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black Lives Matter protests continue in Portland for the 85th night with a march at Irving Park in Northeast Portland after an unlawful assembly, teargas and arrests occurred near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland the night before.

The Irving Park march began at 8 p.m. and the plan was to move at 9 p.m., however the rain dampened the protesters’ march and they were sheltering under trees at the time.

Thursday

An unlawful assembly was declared at the ICE building after a gathering of about 100 were outside the building–some of whom spray painted security cameras and were knocking on the doors.

In addition, several individuals were reportedly tampering with the control panel at the ICE building’s gate and people threw rocks, bottles, cones and paint balloons at Portland Police Bureau Officers.

Tear gas and pepper balls were apparently used by Federal Protective Services, but not PPB. PPB declared an unlawful assembly later in the night, dispersing protesters multiple times and making three arrests.