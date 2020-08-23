Night 86: Direct action march planned for Normandale Park

A woman holds a sign reading “Power to the People” during the 64th night of protest outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A direct action march is planned for Normandale Park in Northeast Portland Saturday, following hours of dueling demonstrations between right-wing and left-wing protesters in the downtown area earlier in the day.

The direct action march calls for people to convene at the park at 8 p.m. with the march starting an hour later. There was no official march destination listed.

Earlier on Saturday, federal officers declared an unlawful assembly at Terry Schrunk Plaza after several hours of clashes between opposing protesters.

Demonstrations first started outside the Justice Center on SW 3rd Avenue. A rally organized by members of right-wing groups including Proud Boys was met by counter-protesters around 12:15 pm. Several afternoon skirmishes turned violent, with demonstrators hurling rocks and other items at each other and getting into fights.

During the first few hours of confrontations, the Portland Police Bureau warned that officers were prepared to start using crowd control weapons if the violence did not end. An unlawful assembly was later declared by police on behalf of federal officers when the crowd moved to the Terry Schrunk Plaza, which is federal property.

In a Saturday afternoon statement after demonstrations in the area dissipated, PPB said, “While the activity in the group met the definition of a riot, PPB did not declare one because there were not adequate police resources available to address such a declaration.”