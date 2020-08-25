Night 88: March planned in North Portland

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Protesters use umbrellas to block spotlights during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to gather in North Portland for a march Monday evening, on the 88th consecutive night of political unrest in the city.

Participants are asked to gather at 8 p.m. at Arbor Lodge Park, according to posts online. A march is supposed to start sometime around 9 p.m. While the destination has not been formally announced, Arbor Lodge Park is about half a mile from the Portland Police Association building, a frequent target of the “direct action” marches.

On Sunday night, a crowd marched to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct where some people set fires, launched fireworks and threw bottles, rocks and other object at officers, according to police. A riot was declared shortly after 11 p.m. Police eventually deployed tear gas and arrested 23 people, the largest number of people arrested during the nightly demonstrations in more than two weeks.

Two awnings on the outside of the building were set on fire. PPB said officers were pelted with rocks as they put out the first fire from their position on the roof. Police said a lieutenant also got hit with a chunk of ceramic at one point, cutting his hand.

About 35 patrol officers responded to the demonstrations, according to police, severely limiting call response times for other crimes. Toward the end of the riot, there were 80 calls on hold, including car crashes, shots fired calls, missing persons, and more, police said.

