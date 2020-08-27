Night 91: Planned march to start at Duniway Park

Dozens of protesters march in Northeast Portland in support of housing equity, July 23, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests in Portland are expected to enter the 91st consecutive night on Thursday as demonstrations pick back up across the nation following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Some “Direct Action” protesters are expected to participate in a cleanup Thursday afternoon starting in Kenton Park and then heading to the Portland police union building on North Lombard Street, which has been the scene of past protests.

Meanwhile, demonstrators with the Portland Black Youth Movement are planning on gathering at Duniway Park later Thursday evening at 6 p.m. for a march to an unknown destination to protest Blake’s shooting.

“The officers made no effort to read him his rights or detain him, they instead shot at him seven times,” Black Youth Movement organizers said online.

Earlier on Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler met with downtown business leaders, who informed him of their issues with retaining customers and employees at their locations amid the protests and the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, new data on Portland police officers’ overtime in June showed costs skyrocketing by 200% in June. Officials said part of the problem comes to a lack of staffing.

PREVIOUS NIGHT

On Wednesday, authorities declared an unlawful assembly and arrested 11 protesters outside of Portland’s ICE facility after about 200 marched from the Elizabeth Caruthers Park around 10 p.m.

Federal officers became involved shortly afterward when one protester shot a security camera with a paintball gun. Protesters started throwing objects at the officers once they emerged from the federal facility, injuring one federal officer after throwing a rock that hit the officer’s leg.

Portland police officers, who were also at the scene, helped federal officers in pushing protesters away from the ICE facility. Portland police say one of their officers was pepper-sprayed by a protester who returned to the scene after the first crowd dispersal.