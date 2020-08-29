Night 92: Protesters gather for ‘Solidarity with Kenosha’

Demonstrators gather in the North Park Blocks in Portland on Aug. 28, 2020 for a “Solidarity With Kenosha” event. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to gather in Portland’s North Park Blocks Friday evening for a “Solidarity with Kenosha” event featuring music, speakers and a march to an unknown destination.

Those who want to join for the event, which will feature live music and activists speaking about defunding and abolishing police departments, are asked to gather near the bronze elephant statue in the park.

The event marks the 92nd consecutive night of demonstrations in Portland this summer since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer and is slated to support Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has seen nightly protests since Sunday after Jacob Blake was shot nearly seven times by white officers. Blake is still recovering from his injuries.

Thursday night’s demonstration at Duniway Park and march around downtown Portland, which was lead by PDX Black Youth Movement, was peaceful and resulted in no arrests. Portland police said the march blocked streets for a few hours but then dispersed on its own.

However, on Thursday night across the country, President Donald Trump invoked the ongoing Portland protests, which have involved clashes between demonstrators and local, county and federal authorities.

On Friday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released an open letter to Trump, denouncing the president’s rhetoric.

“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you,” Wheeler wrote. “We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”

More than 500 have been arrested by Portland police since the protests started in late May, and 74 have been arrested by federal agents, with the majority of those arrests taking place in July.