Night 94: ‘Unlawful assembly’ declared outside Penumbra Kelly building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unlawful assembly was declared outside of the Penumbra Kelly building in Southeast Portland on Sunday night.
Portland Police said projectiles had been thrown at the building and warned of arrests and use of crowd control agents. The unlawful assembly was declared around 10:40 pm.
By 11 pm, arrests were being made as officers confronted protesters in various spots around the building.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, a BLM group held a meeting an “emergency meeting” at Irving Park.
“It’s not going to stop anybody from protesting,” local BLM activist Linneas Boland-Godbey told KOIN 6 News.
“I’m going to keep protesting my way which a peaceful way, and it’s what majority of the Black community wants. There are so many other individuals that protest a different way, but I’m not going to police them. I understand their frustration, I understand their anger, but I’m not going to police them,” he said.
The main message at the group meeting was about safety moving forward, and also therapy.
“Nobody wanted to see someone die last night, that’s not what the movement is about,” Boland-Godbey said.
