Night 94: ‘Unlawful assembly’ declared outside Penumbra Kelly building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unlawful assembly was declared outside of the Penumbra Kelly building in Southeast Portland on Sunday night.

Portland Police said projectiles had been thrown at the building and warned of arrests and use of crowd control agents. The unlawful assembly was declared around 10:40 pm.

By 11 pm, arrests were being made as officers confronted protesters in various spots around the building.

To those near the Kelly Building, this has been declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity. All persons must immediately leave the area by traveling to the WEST. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, and/or the use of (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 31, 2020

Officers have observed people in the area of the Kelly Building throwing projectiles. Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including throwing projectiles is subject to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control agents. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 31, 2020

Earlier Sunday afternoon, a BLM group held a meeting an “emergency meeting” at Irving Park.

Linneas Boland-Godbey

“It’s not going to stop anybody from protesting,” local BLM activist Linneas Boland-Godbey told KOIN 6 News.

“I’m going to keep protesting my way which a peaceful way, and it’s what majority of the Black community wants. There are so many other individuals that protest a different way, but I’m not going to police them. I understand their frustration, I understand their anger, but I’m not going to police them,” he said.

The main message at the group meeting was about safety moving forward, and also therapy.

“Nobody wanted to see someone die last night, that’s not what the movement is about,” Boland-Godbey said.