Night 95: March planned in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations are expected to continue for the 95th consecutive evening as local law enforcement agencies react to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to quell the unrest.

Organizers are asking protesters to gather in the North Park Blocks Monday evening starting at 8 p.m. and march to an unannounced location at 9 p.m. The last time protesters gathered at this location was on Friday evening, when they ended up outside of an apartment building complex where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler supposedly resides.

Sunday night resulted in 29 arrests outside of the Penumbra Kelly Building, a police facility in Southeast Portland. Most were charged with disorderly conduct or interfering with a peace officer, and sometimes both; however, one protester was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tensions have risen in the city since the shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Saturday night near a pro-Trump caravan rally and counterprotests. The man, identified as Aaron J. Danielson, was a supporter of Patriot Prayer, according to the right-wing group’s leader Joey Gibson. Police have not released information on a suspect.

The violence on Saturday has since put Portland back in the national spotlight, as Trump and Biden began to use the nationwide protests, some of which have been violent since the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a litmus test for their candidacy.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brown’s plan to address the unrest, but to not deter First Amendment rights, has been met with opposition by the sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington counties, both of whom said on Monday afternoon they were not consulted before Brown’s office published the plan Sunday evening. A spokesperson for Brown said the governor’s “plan to protect free speech and bring the violence and arson to an end in Portland is meant to allow for local flexibility in supporting each other as we all collectively deal with the difficult situation in Portland.”

Also on Monday, Daryl Turner, Portland’s police union president, called for Portland City Council to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy regarding the protests when they grow violent.