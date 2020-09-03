Night 97: Protesters march to PPB’s North Precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters gathered Wednesday night in Northeast Portland and once again marched to a police building as demonstrations stretched into a 97th night.

The event was announced earlier in the day as a “direct-action march protesting systemic racism and police brutality.” Organizers asked people to meet at Woodstock Park at 8 p.m. A few dozen people had arrived by 9:30 p.m. but the gathering seemed to lack direction. They moved to Alberta Park in northeast Portland an hour later and marched to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct, arriving by about 11:15 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau tweeted as the group drew near that NE Emerson Street was closed between NE MLK Boulevard and NE 6th Avenue. Officers warned people to stay out of the area.

‘A lot happens through prayer’

Earlier in the day, a group of local Christians stopped to pray near SW 3rd and Alder where Aaron J. Danielson was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting took place near where a pro-Trump caravan rally and counterprotesters were clashing but it’s still unclear if the shooting that took Danielson’s life was connected to the protests.

Logan Anderson is part of Father’s House. He said he and his group stopped to pray on Wednesday not because they knew Danielson but because they believe in the power of prayer to change a situation.

“Pray for the families, even pray for the offenders. You know, people are caught up in violence, pain, things like that so we are just here to pray for God’s mercy — for life to take over these situations rather than more chaos and more violence. We are here to bring God’s life, His love and truth and a lot happens through prayer,” Anderson told KOIN 6 News.

Anderson said their group regularly travels around Portland to pray.

The previous night

The previous night’s protest activities remained quiet. About 20-30 people originally gathered at Alberta Park but later decided to relocate to the Justice Center in downtown Portland.