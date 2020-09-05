Night 99: Protests continue after Reinoehl, Danielson deaths

A man is treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. It wasn’t clear if the fatal shooting late Saturday was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by counterdemonstrators in the city’s downtown. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations continued in Portland for a 99th consecutive night following the death of a man accused of fatally shooting a Patriot Prayer supporter.

A “direct action march” calling for “no cops, no prisons, total abolition” started at Kenton Park in North Portland Friday evening, hosted by the PNW Youth Liberation Front. Like many nights before, people gathered at the park and then decided on a destination for the march. Organizers once again encouraged participants to “wear black, stay together, be water.” By 9 p.m. roughly 50 people had convened in the park.

Protests that have started at Kenton Park in the past have ended up outside the Portland Police Association just a few blocks away on North Lombard Street.

Demonstrations in recent days have been noticeably quieter. But the situation could see a dramatic shift Friday night in the wake of two deaths tied to Portland protests.

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group last weekend was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

The US Marshals Service told KOIN 6 News, “The fugitive task force located Reinoehl in Olympia and attempted to peacefully arrest him. Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers. Task force members responded to the threat and struck the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Reinoehl’s was killed the same day Vice News planned to air an interview during which Reinoehl’s appeared to admit to the shooting, saying, “I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.

He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.

