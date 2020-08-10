Night 73: Demonstrations planned in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters plan to return to North Portland Sunday, a night after a fire was set inside the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street, prompting police to declare a riot and use crowd control munitions to disperse the crowd.

According to posts online, demonstrators plan to meet Sunday evening at Kenton Park in North Portland and march around 8 p.m. The destination is usually announced at the event. Kenton Park is about half a mile from the PPA building, and was where demonstrators regrouped after Saturday night’s events were declared a riot, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday, demonstrations happened in both North and Southeast Portland. A march was organized Laurelhurst Park Saturday evening and ended at the Penumbra Kelly Building where police declared an unlawful assembly.

The other rally and march began at Peninsula Park and ended at the PPA building. People chanted in the street. Multiple dumpsters were overturned and lit on fire. Chain link fences were set up on both sides of the street as barricades.

At 11:38 p.m. Portland police announced over their loudspeaker that the demonstration was an unlawful assembly and told people to leave the area. Minutes later, authorities declared a riot after they said a group of people broke into the PPA office and started a fire inside. Authorities said three officers were hurt while trying to disperse crowd members who allegedly shined lasers and threw glass bottles and paint balloons at police.

One protester, who did not want to be named, said she was hit with an impact munition as police tried to break up the crowd.

“It appeared to be semi peaceful,” she said of the events prior to that point. “But we saw other people engaging in activities that could be deemed a riot so we stayed back by 7-Eleven here.”

The protester showed KOIN 6 News where she was hit in the leg. She said she was trying to follow police orders, but “they just started shooting indiscriminately at people. And you see I was shot here … essentially for nothing. For obeying their orders.”

About 300 people gathered at Kenton Park after police dispersed the crowd, according to PPB. At 1:14 a.m. police announced that the park was closed and ordered everyone to disperse. By 2:00 a.m., police said most people had left the area. Police said they arrested nine people following Saturday night’s activities. Charges include riot, assaulting a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.