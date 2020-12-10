Day 3: North Portland’s ‘Red House’ remains occupied

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The barricades and booby traps around the Red House remain in place as tensions rise in a North Portland neighborhood over a long, drawn-out eviction.

A day after Mayor Ted Wheeler said the “illegal occupation” would end, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell urged those in and around the house in the 4400 block of North Mississippi to disarm and leave the area to “allow the neighborhood to return to peace and order.”

But Lovell made it clear patience only goes so far. “Portland police will enforce the law and use force if necessary.”

William Nietzche, who is the son of the evicted Kinney family, said the eviction is “inhumane, unjust and should never happen again This is generational displacement that happened.”

Neighbor Dewayne Maze, who spoke with KOIN 6 News, supports their message but not the vandalism to the neighborhood

“I don’t support them just tearing up the neighborhood. I saw someone pouring a big old bag of trash on the street and I mean, like, why?” Maze said. “They shouldn’t tear up the neighborhood. My friend lives right over there and something got missing from his house. They’re standing in his yard, spray painting the sidewalk in front of his house.”

KOIN 6 News learned more about the legal proceedings the Black and Indigenous family has used to try to block the eviction.

Two years ago the Kinney family filed a federal lawsuit trying to block the eviction of their home on the 4400 block of North Mississippi Avenue.

The court documents show the family’s current housing trouble started at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 when their loan was transferred to another company.

The lawsuit says the loan transferred several more times, and the family argued they were confused to whom they would make payments.

Protesters put up barricades surrounding the “Red House” on N. Mississippi, which has been a focus of demonstrators in 2020; on Dec. 8, 2020, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies “re-secured” the property, resulting in demonstrators at the scene. (Photo: KOIN)

The judge wrote documents to the Kinneys to “clearly explain the transition between loan servicers and the date payment was to be made to each servicer.”

Court records say the family missed 17 months of payments and were warned their house would be foreclosed.

Dispatcher data from the past three months shows police have had more than 80 calls about the alleged trespassers, including gunfire, burglary, thefts, vandalism, threats and other disturbances.