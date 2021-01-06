Police ready for ‘Operation Occupy the Capital’ in Salem

A man with a gun waves a Trump MAGA flag during a protest at the Oregon State Capitol before they marched to Gov. Brown’s residence to demand she re-open Oregon, January 1, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, the US House and Senate will convene to certify the Electoral College votes of all 50 states. Those votes confirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States.

But more than 100 members of the House of Representatives, long held in Donald Trump’s sway, have said they would object Wednesday to Biden’s victory. And now more than a dozen senators have done the same, defying the explicit wishes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The final outcome is not in doubt: The results will eventually be certified for Biden, who will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president two weeks later.

Beyond the halls of Congress, pro-Trump supporters around the country are gathering in Washington DC and state capitals around the country to show their support for Trump and their false assertions the election was stolen.

In Salem, Oregon Women For Trump promoted and encouraged protesters to show up for “Operation Occupy the Capital” at the State Capitol to wave a flag, march, make a presence and “stand proud in support of a free and fair election!”

Both the Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department issued statements ahead of time about this planned protest, scheduled to begin at noon.

OSP has jurisdiction and is responsible for enforcement, but Salem PD will work side-by-side with OSP. Assistance is ready, including SWAT officers and crowd management teams.

This event comes on the heels of a New Year’s Day protest at the State Capitol that was declared an unlawful assembly as right-wing supporters clashed in the streets with counter-protesters essentially over the mask-wearing mandate during the pandemic in Oregon.

The protesters marched to Gov. Brown’s official residence and were met by SWAT officers and weren’t able to get close to the house. Several people were arrested.

Judge bans Proud Boys leader from Washington after arrest

(AP) — A judge has banned the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, from the nation’s capital after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.

The order bans Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions to meet with his attorney or appear in court. It comes a day after he was arrested arriving in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Tarrio was arrested Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department and accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month. He was charged with destruction of property and is also facing a weapons charges after officers found him with the firearm magazines when he was arrested.