Small opposing groups clash in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Opposing protest groups gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland Thursday afternoon, with at least one person being pepper-sprayed by a protester.
The small groups — on one side Back The Blue — literally stood across the street from each other for a time until they pushed other protesters into the streets. Police arrived and pushed them back on the sidewalks.
It was at that point one protester, wearing a green hat with an American flag on the front, was pepper sprayed in the face and the crowd dispersed.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.