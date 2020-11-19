Small opposing groups clash in downtown Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A protester (American flag hat) is pepper-sprayed by another protester near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, November 19, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Opposing protest groups gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland Thursday afternoon, with at least one person being pepper-sprayed by a protester.

The small groups — on one side Back The Blue — literally stood across the street from each other for a time until they pushed other protesters into the streets. Police arrived and pushed them back on the sidewalks.

It was at that point one protester, wearing a green hat with an American flag on the front, was pepper sprayed in the face and the crowd dispersed.

