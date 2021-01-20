Oregon Capitol readied for potential protests

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — At 9 a.m. PT, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, exactly 2 weeks after a mob of insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes.

In the District of Columbia and states around the country, law enforcement officials are gearing up for protests who may seek to disrupt the day.

In Oregon, law enforcement authorities on Tuesday said there is “no known active threat of violence” in the region for Inauguration Day. But they are on alert.

A coordinated response between the FBI, OSP, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, PPB, local Federal Protective Services and the Multnomah County DA is largely focused on the State Capitol in Salem and in Portland, the scene of so many protests during the Trump Administration.

KOIN 6 News has crews at the State Capitol and will update this story as events develop throughout the day.

“Because of the threats made against the Capitol, we’ll be in Salem with the help of the Oregon National Guard, Salem Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office,” OSP Superintendent Terri Davie said at a Tuesday press conference.

Davie said people have the right to peacefully assemble, but “harassment, roadway blockage, vandalism blockage is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said the recent protests have impacted the community.

“We need to prevent or intervene in acts of violence, stop property damage and vandalism and, given what we’ve seen at the Nation’s Capitol, deny the unlawful occupation of buildings,” Womack said. They plan to keep opposing groups separated as much as possible.

Oregon lawmakers decided to delay next week’s start of the official legislative session to ensure no one is inside the Capitol building out of an abundance of caution.

“I’ve never been around the state police when they’ve been the way they are now, they are very much in a bunker mentality, we will prepare for all eventualities. It’s gotten very serious,” said Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney.