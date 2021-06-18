Police declare riot amid dueling protests in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City Police declared a riot after a clash between left-wing and right-wing protesters in a park Friday afternoon, according to KOIN 6 News media partner Portland Tribune.

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling was at the scene at Clackamette Park on Friday afternoon as demonstrators at the dueling protests clashed using what appeared to be chemical irritants.

Oregon City police declare riot just now



Chaotic battle as proud boys, antifa clash near Portland pic.twitter.com/XuS5I2cP5j — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 18, 2021

Video showed plumes of what appeared to be chemical irritants in the air as the sounds of individuals retching were heard off-camera.

Right-wing protesters included members of the Proud Boys, according to Sparling, while left-wing protesters included members of antifa. Both groups have been ordered to leave the park by authorities.

Before a riot was declared, Oregon City police officers were seen focusing on ticketing cars parked in spots reserved for boat trailers, which locals told Sparling is a commonly broken rule.