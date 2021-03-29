Oregon man arrested in Florida in connection with US Capitol riot

Oregon resident Richard Lee Harris in photos released in court documents showing him inside the US Capitol during the insurrection, January 6, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was arrested in Florida for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to documents with the Broward County Jail, 40-year-old Richard Lee Harris was arrested by U.S. Marshals on March 18 after a grand jury in Washington D.C. indicted him on five counts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Harris was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Jail records show Harris is being held at the Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial, the Associated Press reports.

Harris’ arrest and ties to Oregon were first reported by OPB. Last week, federal law enforcement authorities announced the arrest of two Oregon brothers, Jonathanpeter and Matthew Klein, on charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack.

Five people died in the melee, including a Capitol Police officer, and hundreds have been arrested in connection.