Brown: Trump’s armed federal officers ‘led to unnecessary violence’

Brown said firing on protester was 'tragic and avoidable'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden gave scathing remarks Sunday when asked to comment on videos revealing federal officers firing an impact munition at a protester in Portland.

On Saturday night, a man was seen getting struck in the head in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse being guarded by federal officers during a night of protesting.

WARNING: Graphic Content

This appears to be the moment that #Portland protester was struck in the head and suffered a gruesome injury. pic.twitter.com/Na1h5BUaAO — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) July 12, 2020

Gov. Brown weighed in on the incident Sunday saying, “The events of last night at the federal courthouse were the tragic and avoidable result of President Donald Trump, for weeks, continuing to push for force and violence in response to protests.”

“The cycle of violence must end, Brown said. “President Trump deploying armed federal officers to Portland only serves to escalate tensions and, as we saw yesterday, will inevitably lead to unnecessary violence and confrontation.”

Sen. Wyden also placed blame on the president with a message on Twitter:

“The consequences of Donald Trump unilaterally dispatching fed’l law enforcement into U.S. cities played out in Portland w/a peaceful protester shot in the head. Trump & Homeland Security must now answer why fed’l officers are acting like an occupying army.”

Officials with the City of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau could not immediately be reached for comment.