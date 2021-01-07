Oregon State Police warns against armed takeover of Capitol

Protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures. State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police says it is aware of “rumors” that armed groups are considering taking over the state Capitol and warned that anyone attempting that would be arrested.

The agency is also asking Oregonians to report anyone who may be planning an armed takeover to authorities.

Many armed and angry supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday at the statehouse and burned a life-size puppet of Gov. Kate Brown in effigy. Police declared an unlawful assembly and made two arrests.

The pro-Trump crowd was rallying around false allegations of election fraud as an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.