Oregon State Police warns against armed takeover of Capitol

Protests

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures. State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police says it is aware of “rumors” that armed groups are considering taking over the state Capitol and warned that anyone attempting that would be arrested.

The agency is also asking Oregonians to report anyone who may be planning an armed takeover to authorities.

Many armed and angry supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday at the statehouse and burned a life-size puppet of Gov. Kate Brown in effigy. Police declared an unlawful assembly and made two arrests.

The pro-Trump crowd was rallying around false allegations of election fraud as an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

  • Protesters confront riot police as they gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Salem, Ore. Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters caused violence and chaos in Washington while Congress attempted to vote to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Oregon riot police stand at the scene of a protest at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Salem, Ore. Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters caused violence and chaos in Washington while Congress attempted to vote to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • A supporter of President Donald Trump gathers to protest in solidarity on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Salem, Ore. Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters caused violence and chaos in Washington while Congress attempted to vote to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Protesters clash with counter-protesters at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Salem, Ore. Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters caused violence and chaos in Washington while Congress attempted to vote to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • A protester shouts during a demonstration at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Salem, Ore. Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters caused violence and chaos in Washington while Congress attempted to vote to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss