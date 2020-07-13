Live Now
Oregon U.S. Attorney talks presence of federal agents

2020 Protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Oregon leaders and lawmakers have come out to condemn the federal response to Portland protests in the wake of graphic videos being spread of recent incidents from the demonstrations.

On Saturday night, a federal officer shot a protester with an impact weapon in front of the federal courthouse. The man, Donavan Labella, was seen collapsing after being struck. Several fellow protesters then came to his aid before Labella, 26, was taken to a hospital where he is currently recovering from facial reconstructive surgery.

Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy Williams joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the investigation into the incident being led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

