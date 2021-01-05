OSP: ‘Short, stocky’ man tossed smoke irritant at Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation into the protesters who tried to disrupt the special legislative session at the State Capitol in Salem on December 21 continues as authorities released surveillance photos of a man wanted for tossing a “smoke and gas irritant” at police.
The man, described as white with brown hair and a short, stocky/heavy build, was seen on video footage throwing the canister into a crowd of officers around l0:22 a.m. that day, the Oregon State Police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call OSP at 800.442.0776 or *OSP.
This information comes on the heels of the arrest of Chandler Pappas, a Patriot Prayer member who was with a man gunned down during a Portland protest in August.
Pappas, 27, was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on several charges including six counts of assault on a public safety officer; criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm; burglary in the second degree and riot.
Pappas sprayed six different officers with peppery spray in the protest on Dec. 21 as state lawmakers convened for a special session, according to court documents. He then joined dozens of other protesters in “forcefully and unlawfully” breaking into a section of the Capitol building where authorities were regrouping.
