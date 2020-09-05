Vigil set for Patriot Prayer’s Danielson in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One week after a 39-year-old armed supporter of Patriot Prayer was shot to death at a Portland protest, friends are holding a memorial for him at Esther Short Park in Vancouver.

Vancouver is the home base for Patriot Prayer and leader Joey Gibson. Speeches are expected along with prayers and a band when the vigil begins at 4 p.m.

The August 29 shooting during the escalating violence at dueling right wing vs. left wing protests eventually left 2 men dead. Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far right group Patriot Prayer, was shot and killed near a pro-Trump rally and counter protest downtown. The man suspected of the killing, Michael Reinoehl, was killed by federal agents as they tried to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington Thursday night.

Court documents released Friday and obtained by KOIN 6 News show both Danielson and Reinoehl were armed. Danielson had a Glock loaded with a 19-round clip, had 3 additional clips in his pants pockets, plus a can of bear mace and an expandable baton. In an interview with Vice News, Reinoehl admitted shooting Danielson. The autopsy said a .380 caliber bullet was the fatal shot.

On Friday, Facebook removed the pages of both Gibson and Patriot Prayer, labeling the right-wing group a “Violent Social Militia.”

This memorial falls on the 100th consecutive day of protests in Portland that began May 29 after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

