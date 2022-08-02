PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer caught on camera throwing a pepper spray can and slapping a woman after a protest in Portland has been sentenced to three days in jail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede Monday also sentenced Mackenzie Lewis to three years of probation.

A jury previously found Lewis guilty of felony riot in the May 1, 2019, incident. Lewis was one of six men with far-right ties who were indicted by a grand jury reviewing the clash, which started after Lewis and the Patriot Prayer group approached anti-fascists who were gathered at a bar.

Joey Gibson, middle with sunglasses, at a brawl outside Cider Riot in Northeast Portland, May 1, 2019 (KOIN)

An August 2019 booking photo of Mackenzie Lewis, 29. (MCSO)

Three of the men plead guilty to riot charges.

However, the felony riot charge against Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was tossed out of court by Judge Souede on July 19, ruling the prosecution failed to demonstrate that Gibson engaged in “tumultuous and violent content” which is a requirement for the riot charge.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report