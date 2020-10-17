PDX Women’s March to start at City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers with with PDX Women’s March announced the group will be holding a march Saturday to “stand for Women’s rights and empower femininity.”

The PDX Women’s Unity March for Justice starts at 11 a.m. from City Hall in Downtown Portland and is open to the public. The event will include guest speakers, music and a kids art table with local artist Hana.

This year’s event and march are hosted and led by BIPOC Women in support of Black Lives Matter, organizers said.

Social distancing and face masks are required for the event.