PDX Women’s March to start at City Hall

2020 Protests

Demonstration calls for empowering femininity

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic portland city hall 09072018_1536361399955.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers with with PDX Women’s March announced the group will be holding a march Saturday to “stand for Women’s rights and empower femininity.”

The PDX Women’s Unity March for Justice starts at 11 a.m. from City Hall in Downtown Portland and is open to the public. The event will include guest speakers, music and a kids art table with local artist Hana.

This year’s event and march are hosted and led by BIPOC Women in support of Black Lives Matter, organizers said.

Social distancing and face masks are required for the event.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss