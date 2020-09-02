Pearl District left with mess from Night 95 rioters, arsonists

19 people were arrested but only 5 are charged with crimes the DA plans to prosecute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors and businesses in a Northwest Portland neighborhood were left cleaning up the damage caused by rioters Monday night.

Upwards of 200 people gathered outside the presumed home of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in Northwest Portland’s Pearl District for the 95th consecutive night of protests in the city. They dragged items into the street and lit them on fire. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said people in the crowd broke into an apartment building and lit a fire inside. Police moved in around 11 p.m. and declared a riot but the crowd didn’t disperse for another few hours.

Morning cast a grim light over the mess left behind. Trash, fire damage and shattered windows greeted residents and business owners. Rioters also broke into Pearl District Dental overnight and lit a fire inside, forcing the office to close its doors Tuesday and reschedule patients to allow time for cleanup.

The office manager told KOIN 6 News he found pictures pulled off the walls, computers knocked to the ground and evidence of multiple fires lit inside the office. There are people living above the clinic who could have found themselves in serious danger if any of those fires had taken off.

Those who live and work in the area say the destruction is more than upsetting.

“It’s really hurtful, to be honest with you, because it’s hard not to take it personally and there’s so many wonderful people that work here — everybody’s integrity-driven and diversity-driven,” said Laura Amos with Pearl District Dental. “So to see something like that and to see hate — like there was a big hate poster on the floor — it just made no sense to be really honest with you.”

“It’s just a feeling of distress and sadness. There’s a lot of sadness,” said Stan Penkin, the president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association. Penkin said many residents no longer feel as safe as they once did and many businesses that were planning to start removing barricades are now afraid to do so.

Pearl District Dental planned to reopen Wednesday. It estimated the damages to cost less than $30,000.

Nineteen people were arrested overnight but only five are charged with crimes the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office plans to actually prosecute. Most of those arrested won’t face any consequences — a fact many neighbors say needs to change before the destruction will end.

Wheeler posted the following statement on Facebook Tuesday evening: