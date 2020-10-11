Multiple arrests reported amid protest outside North Precinct

FILE: Protesters near the PPB’s North Precinct during the 97th night of demonstrations, Sept. 2, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple arrests were reported by authorities shortly after Portland police announced there was a “gathering” of protesters outside of the bureau’s North Precinct late Saturday evening.

Protesters were warned they would be subject to arrest and crowd control munitions, including tear gas, if they were to enter the closed North Precinct property.

It’s unclear how many protesters have been arrested at this time.

Police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. that most in the crowd were dressed in black and encouraged motorists near NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and NE Killingsworth St. to be cautious. The arrests were reported just before 10:30 p.m.

A gathering has developed outside of North Precinct. Drivers in the area of NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and NE Killingsworth St please be cautious. Most in the crowd are dressed in all black and may be difficult to see. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 11, 2020

To those gathered near North Precinct: Multiple arrests have been made. North Precinct property, including parking lots and landscaping, as well as NE Emerson St between NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and NE 6th Ave remains closed to the public at this time. (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 11, 2020

