Multiple arrests reported amid protest outside North Precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple arrests were reported by authorities shortly after Portland police announced there was a “gathering” of protesters outside of the bureau’s North Precinct late Saturday evening.
Protesters were warned they would be subject to arrest and crowd control munitions, including tear gas, if they were to enter the closed North Precinct property.
It’s unclear how many protesters have been arrested at this time.
Police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. that most in the crowd were dressed in black and encouraged motorists near NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and NE Killingsworth St. to be cautious. The arrests were reported just before 10:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as new information becomes available.
