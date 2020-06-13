PF&R lists dozens of ongoing fire investigations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue Arson Investigators are actively investigating a large number of fires set near Downtown Portland since May 29.
Investigators have created a map displaying the reported fires throughout the metro area. While the total number of fires are not all directly related to the weeks of protests, the vast majority were started in or around areas of demonstrations.
On May 30, the second second consecutive night of protesting over the death of George Floyd, 23 different fires were reported, the most one day during the unrest. Thirteen people were arrested during the May 30 demonstrations.
One June 5, fire investigators reported an uptick in arson for the previous eight days.
Fires by the numbers
May 29: 5 fires reported
May 30: 23 fires reported; the most in one single day during the time frame
May 31: 6 fires reported
June 1: 13 fires reported
June 2: 3 fires reported
June 3: 7 fires reported
June 4: 14 fires reported
June 5: 8 fires reported
June 6: 11 fires reported
June 7: 3 fires reported
June 8: 1 fire reported
