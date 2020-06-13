PF&R lists dozens of ongoing fire investigations

Protesters broke into the Justice Center, Pioneer Place Mall and set fires in downtown Portland after a vigil for George Floyd, May 29, 2020 (KOIN)

23 fires were reported on the second night of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue Arson Investigators are actively investigating a large number of fires set near Downtown Portland since May 29.

Investigators have created a map displaying the reported fires throughout the metro area. While the total number of fires are not all directly related to the weeks of protests, the vast majority were started in or around areas of demonstrations.

On May 30, the second second consecutive night of protesting over the death of George Floyd, 23 different fires were reported, the most one day during the unrest. Thirteen people were arrested during the May 30 demonstrations.

One June 5, fire investigators reported an uptick in arson for the previous eight days.

Fires by the numbers

May 29: 5 fires reported

May 30: 23 fires reported; the most in one single day during the time frame

May 31: 6 fires reported

June 1: 13 fires reported

June 2: 3 fires reported

June 3: 7 fires reported

June 4: 14 fires reported

June 5: 8 fires reported

June 6: 11 fires reported

June 7: 3 fires reported

June 8: 1 fire reported

