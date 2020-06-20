Live Now
Photos: Juneteenth in the Portland metro

2020 Protests

Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is the 22nd day of protests in the Portland metro area. Demonstrators are calling for racial justice and police reform — a flame of revolution ignited by the death of George Floyd and others in the Black community.

Hundreds of people marched down the southbound lanes of I-5 from Esther Short Park in Vancouver to the Interstate Bridge on Friday evening. They chanted and stopped to pray along the bridge.

KOIN 6 News will add photos to this gallery throughout the night:

  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters stand on the I-5 bridge as part of a Juneteenth Black Lives Matter demonstration. June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Speaker encourages protesters occupying the I-5 bridge to use their voices to vote for change. June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators gather for a Black Lives Matter rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators gather for a Black Lives Matter rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators lie on the ground in Pioneer Square for 8 minutes 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • At the Black Liberation Bike Ride at Irving Park as part of Juneteenth celebrations, participant Bryson Diggs said, “I came out here just to liberate Black people cycling…I’m used to riding with nothing but white folks.” June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • “This is Portland. This is home,” says participant Amber Hurst. She says the Black Liberation Bike Ride at Irving Park is an opportunity to take some time to enjoy yourself. “Just to breathe and be free.” June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Speaker at the Black Liberation Bike Ride meeting at Irving Park: “This is a ride for us by us.” June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters exit the Interstate-5 bridge on the Vancouver side after occupying it for a Black Lives Matter demonstration. June 19, 2020 (KOIN)
  • “No Justice, No Peace” & “Black Lives Matter” June 19, 2020 (KOIN)

