Photos: Juneteenth in the Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is the 22nd day of protests in the Portland metro area. Demonstrators are calling for racial justice and police reform — a flame of revolution ignited by the death of George Floyd and others in the Black community.
Hundreds of people marched down the southbound lanes of I-5 from Esther Short Park in Vancouver to the Interstate Bridge on Friday evening. They chanted and stopped to pray along the bridge.
KOIN 6 News will add photos to this gallery throughout the night:
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.