Photos: Juneteenth in the Portland metro

Demonstrators march on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 over the Interstate Bridge leading from Vancouver to Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is the 22nd day of protests in the Portland metro area. Demonstrators are calling for racial justice and police reform — a flame of revolution ignited by the death of George Floyd and others in the Black community.

Hundreds of people marched down the southbound lanes of I-5 from Esther Short Park in Vancouver to the Interstate Bridge on Friday evening. They chanted and stopped to pray along the bridge.

KOIN 6 News will add photos to this gallery throughout the night: