Photos: Portland’s 20th straight day of protests

Protesters march in Southeast Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly three weeks, hundreds — often thousands — of people have gathered daily in Portland to support the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding racial justice and police reforms.

Wednesday is the 20th day of protests in Portland. Earlier in the day, the Portland City Council voted 3-1 to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget in the next fiscal year.

  • Protesters march in Southeast Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters march in Southeast Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Families gather for a kid-friendly Black Lives Matter protest and march in North Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Families gather for a kid-friendly Black Lives Matter protest and march in North Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters wait to march in Southeast Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters march in Southeast Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters march down SE Morrison toward the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)

