Photos: Portland’s 20th straight day of protests

This photo gallery will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly three weeks, hundreds — often thousands — of people have gathered daily in Portland to support the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding racial justice and police reforms.

Wednesday is the 20th day of protests in Portland. Earlier in the day, the Portland City Council voted 3-1 to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget in the next fiscal year.

Photo gallery of protest-related events from Wednesday, June 17: