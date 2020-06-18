Photos: Portland’s 20th straight day of protests

This photo gallery will be updated throughout the night.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly three weeks, hundreds — often thousands — of people have gathered daily in Portland to support the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding racial justice and police reforms.
Wednesday is the 20th day of protests in Portland. Earlier in the day, the Portland City Council voted 3-1 to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget in the next fiscal year.
Photo gallery of protest-related events from Wednesday, June 17:
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.