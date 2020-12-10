PHOTOS: Barricades at Red House protest grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marked the second day of barricades in the street surrounding “the Red House on Mississippi” in North Portland, which is the center of a protest against gentrification and eviction of a Black and Indigenous family.

Protesters carried on with re-enforcing barricades and alleged booby traps as Portland police continued to warn against the “illegal occupation” and urged those in and around the house on the 4400 block of North Mississippi to disarm and leave the neighborhood.

Photos of the scene show the depth of the demonstration surrounding the house, which had been owned by the Kinney family. Protesters had started camping out in September, but the issue came to a head when Multnomah County deputies came early Tuesday morning to “re-secure” the home, resulting in more protesters arriving at the scene to push out Portland police officers, which had been called in to help.

Protesters remained behind the barricades surrounding the home by Thursday morning.

  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Layers of chainlink fence and wood block the North entry to the Red House on Mississippi Street on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Layers of chainlink fence and wood block the entry to the Red House on Mississippi Street on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Activists and the Kinney family speak to the press about the citys attempted eviction of residents from the Red House on Mississippi Ave on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Protesters walk past part of a barricade near the Red House on Mississippi on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Protesters build defensive structures around the Red House on Mississippi on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: A resident stands on their porch on the far side of a defensive barricade on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: An activists walks in front of barricades on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Layers of chainlink fence and wood block the North entry to the Red House on Mississippi Street on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Layers of chainlink fence and wood block the North entry to the Red House on Mississippi Street on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Protesters plan their next action while standing around a fire near the Red House on Mississippi Street on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Protesters walk through an area near the Red House on Mississippi Street blockaded against a police response on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 09: Protesters walk through an area near the Red House on Mississippi Street blockaded against a police response on December 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Police and protesters clashed during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning, leading protesters to establish a barricade around the Red House. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

