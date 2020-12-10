PHOTOS: Barricades at Red House protest grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marked the second day of barricades in the street surrounding “the Red House on Mississippi” in North Portland, which is the center of a protest against gentrification and eviction of a Black and Indigenous family.

Protesters carried on with re-enforcing barricades and alleged booby traps as Portland police continued to warn against the “illegal occupation” and urged those in and around the house on the 4400 block of North Mississippi to disarm and leave the neighborhood.

Photos of the scene show the depth of the demonstration surrounding the house, which had been owned by the Kinney family. Protesters had started camping out in September, but the issue came to a head when Multnomah County deputies came early Tuesday morning to “re-secure” the home, resulting in more protesters arriving at the scene to push out Portland police officers, which had been called in to help.

Protesters remained behind the barricades surrounding the home by Thursday morning.