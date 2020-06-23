Photos: BLM march in Portland honors Kendra James

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rose City Justice’s Black Lives Matter march honored the memory of Kendra James Monday night. Organizers led protesters on a march to the Skidmore overpass, where the 21-year-old was killed by Portland police during a traffic stop in 2003.
Speakers retold her story as demonstrators sat and occupied the street. They then marched into the neighborhood, chanting, “Say her name: Kendra James.”
