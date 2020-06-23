Live Now
Photos: BLM march in Portland honors Kendra James

2020 Protests

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rose City Justice’s Black Lives Matter march honored the memory of Kendra James Monday night. Organizers led protesters on a march to the Skidmore overpass, where the 21-year-old was killed by Portland police during a traffic stop in 2003.

Speakers retold her story as demonstrators sat and occupied the street. They then marched into the neighborhood, chanting, “Say her name: Kendra James.”

  • Kendra James was a 21-year-old Black woman who was killed by Portland police in 2003 during a traffic stop on the Skidmore overpass. A sign with her name marks the spot where it happened. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • People gather at Jefferson High School for a Black Lives Matter demonstration led by Rose City Justice. Monday, June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters sit and occupy the Skidmore overpass. Someone at the front of the crowd is talking about Tete Gulley’s death. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protesters sit and occupy the Skidmore overpass. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protesters sit and occupy the Skidmore overpass. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest led by Rose City Justice marches through North Portland. June 22, 2020 (KOIN)

