Photos: Day/Night 100 of protests in Portland

Police officers pass a fire lit by protesters on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Peaceful protests in the day, a riot at night on September 5, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, it set off a wave of protests about police brutality and social justice across the country.

Nowhere has there been more consistent protests than Portland. On Saturday, days before Labor Day, the city marked its 100th consecutive day and night of protests. It began with peaceful protests throughout the day in various parts of the city and quickly escalated into a riot around 9 p.m.

More than 50 people were arrested and at least 2 people — a protester and a police sergeant — were injured.

Here is a look at the events of the 100th day of protest in Portland. The photos are a combination from KOIN 6 News and the Associated Press.