Photos: Day/Night 100 of protests in Portland

Peaceful protests in the day, a riot at night on September 5, 2020

Police officers pass a fire lit by protesters on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, it set off a wave of protests about police brutality and social justice across the country.

Nowhere has there been more consistent protests than Portland. On Saturday, days before Labor Day, the city marked its 100th consecutive day and night of protests. It began with peaceful protests throughout the day in various parts of the city and quickly escalated into a riot around 9 p.m.

More than 50 people were arrested and at least 2 people — a protester and a police sergeant — were injured.

Here is a look at the events of the 100th day of protest in Portland. The photos are a combination from KOIN 6 News and the Associated Press.

  • Police officers pass a fire lit by protesters on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. According to an officer, police responded with stronger tactics after a molotov cocktail was thrown. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Flames rise from a street after a liquid had been spread and lit, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, during protests in Portland, Ore. Some protesters, at, left, move back as police, at background right, advance. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
  • People gather for a candlelight vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was fatally shot a week ago in Portland, Ore. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
  • People hold candles during a vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer who was shot and killed a week ago in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Protester Chelsea Jordan spray paints the names of slain Black men at a city park as protesters gathered for the 100th straight day against racism and police brutality, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
  • Sherri Coonce attends a memorial for Aaron J. Danielson on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot in August as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A woman wears an image of Aaron J. Danielson during a memorial for him on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot in August as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • During the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., the stenciled names of Black people who died line a pathway on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, have led to two deaths and frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A group gathers around Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson for a prayer after a candlelight vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was fatally shot a week ago in Portland, Ore. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
  • Portland police take control of the streets on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • A protester screams at police as they attempt to take control of the streets with Portland protests reaching 100 consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • A protester screams at police as as Portland protests continue reaching 100 consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Portland police take control of the streets on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Portland police take control of the streets on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Two of the rocks thrown by protesters during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • One of the large signs seen during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • A large shield with handles used by protesters during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • An explosive device found during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • A dagger and other weapons found during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • A thrown firework burned through the glove of a PPB sergeant during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • Broken windshields on a PPB patrol car and an OSP vehicle during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • Body armor worn by 2 protesters arrested during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland police declare a riot at Venture Park. September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Lezlee Flagg of Pendleton came to Portland for the PDX Car Caravan on the 100th straight day of protests, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Michael Dean of Portland went to the PDX Car Caravan on the 100th straight day of protests, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • One of the signs at the PDX Car Caravan on the 100th straight day of protests, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Vigil for Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Esther Short Park in Vancouver. September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A band plays contemporary Christian music at the vigil for Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Esther Short Park in Vancouver. September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A woman hands out American flags at the vigil for Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Esther Short Park in Vancouver. September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of people gather in Esther Short Park in Vancouver for a memorial for Aaron J. Danielson. September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A PDX Car Caravan was one of the protests on the 100th straight day in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A crowd begins to gather at Lents Park on the 100th consecutive day of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)

