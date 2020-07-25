Photos: Feds use tear gas to clear rowdy protest on night 57

Demonstrators stand in front of federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Scenes from the 57th night of protesting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands have been protesting in Portland the same day a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest demonstrators in Portland.

Crowds of people pressed shoulder to shoulder packed the streets late Friday chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Feds go home” as they carried signs and marched to the courthouse.

The clashes in Portland have further inflamed the nation’s political tensions and triggered a crisis over the limits of federal power as Trump moves to send U.S. officers to other Democratic-led cities to combat crime. It’s playing out as Trump pushes a new “law and order” reelection strategy after the coronavirus crashed the economy.