Photos: Fires lit, fencing removed during 51st night of protests

(Photo credit: Jennifer Dowling/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police declared Saturday night’s protest a riot in the early morning hours of Sunday after several fires were started, including one at the Portland Police Association building.

Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in The Rose City since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25.

  • A PPB vehicle was vandalized during a riot outside the Portland Police Association building, July 18, 2020 (PPB)
  • Protesters broke into the Portland Police Association building and set a small fire during a protest, July 18, 2020 (PPB)
  • Protesters broke into the Portland Police Association building and set a small fire during a protest, July 18, 2020 (PPB)
  • Protesters used dumpsters as roadblocks on North Lombard Street outside the Portland Police Association Headquarters. Those were overturned and set on fire. July 18, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson)

