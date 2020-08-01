Photos: ‘Mellow mood’ at 64th night of Portland protests

As protesters chanted, “John Lewis!” a projection reading “Dismantle White Supremacy” was displayed on the Justice Center in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 64th night of protests in downtown Portland had a markedly different tone and feel than previous nights. It was the second consecutive night without the presence of federal agents at the Hatfield Courthouse.

A large group of demonstrators once again filled the blocks around the Justice Center and the Hatfield Courthouse in what often felt more like a street dance party.

Small bonfires were set and doused. Shortly after the first fire was put out around 2 a.m., individuals began making a new fire using wood chips and plywood they pried off of a nearby building. By this time the group Moms United for Black Lives Matter, who had put the earlier fire out, and the Wall of Vets group had left the area.

But as KOIN 6 News reporter Jennifer Dowling said, “It was a very mellow mood.”