Photos: ‘Mellow mood’ at 64th night of Portland protests

As protesters chanted, “John Lewis!” a projection reading “Dismantle White Supremacy” was displayed on the Justice Center in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 64th night of protests in downtown Portland had a markedly different tone and feel than previous nights. It was the second consecutive night without the presence of federal agents at the Hatfield Courthouse.

A large group of demonstrators once again filled the blocks around the Justice Center and the Hatfield Courthouse in what often felt more like a street dance party.

Small bonfires were set and doused. Shortly after the first fire was put out around 2 a.m., individuals began making a new fire using wood chips and plywood they pried off of a nearby building. By this time the group Moms United for Black Lives Matter, who had put the earlier fire out, and the Wall of Vets group had left the area.

But as KOIN 6 News reporter Jennifer Dowling said, “It was a very mellow mood.”

  • Projection on the Justice Center reads, “Democracy is Fragile Vote” during the 64th night of protest in downtown Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A woman holds a sign reading “Power to the People” during the 64th night of protest outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Leshan Terry organized the Wall of Vets, a group that came to the Justice Center during the 64th night of protests in downtown Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Firefighters holding signs on West Burnside Street during the 64th night of protests in Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A Black Lives Matter flag waved outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Groups include AZN BLOC, Unemployed Workers for Black Lives and Moms United for Black Lives joined Asians for Black Liberation at Salmon Springs in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of people stand outside the Justice Center on SW 3rd Ave in downtown Portland. July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Balloons line the fence that surrounds the federal courthouse. July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • As protesters chanted, “John Lewis!” a projection reading “Dismantle White Supremacy” was displayed on the Justice Center in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • American flags with the BLM moniker are hung in front of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland during the 64th night of protests, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • The Black Lives Matter logo is projected on the Justice Center during the 64th night of protests in downtown Portland, July 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A fire set on the street outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the early hours of Saturday August 1 after hours of largely peaceful demonstrations. August 1, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

