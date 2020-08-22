Photos: Night 85’s protest collapses into riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A riot was declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continued their ongoing clash with law enforcement.
Nine arrests came out of the riot. The Portland Police Bureau said several of its officers were targeted by protesters who reportedly threw a railroad spike, eggs, bottles, golf balls, rocks ball bearings, plastic eggs filled with paint and balloons filled with feces.
WARNING: Graphic images
