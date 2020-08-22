Photos: Night 85’s protest collapses into riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- On Friday, the victim who was brutally attacked near a protest in downtown Portland last week spoke out. Earlier the same day, the man accused in the attack turned himself in to police after the video of the incident went viral.

"My shoulder today is kind of hurting me a little bit because of the way my neck went when I got kicked," said Adam Haner. Images of him lying unconscious in the street, with his face covered in blood, have been seen across social media in the days since the assault was captured on video on Sunday, August 16. An ambulance took him to the hospital that night.