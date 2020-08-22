Photos: Night 85’s protest collapses into riot

2020 Protests

9 arrests made during night of rioting

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Street medics treat Astrid Stark after she was pepper sprayed by Portland police officers during a dispersal push in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A riot was declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continued their ongoing clash with law enforcement.

Nine arrests came out of the riot. The Portland Police Bureau said several of its officers were targeted by protesters who reportedly threw a railroad spike, eggs, bottles, golf balls, rocks ball bearings, plastic eggs filled with paint and balloons filled with feces. 

WARNING: Graphic images

  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Portland police walk through smoke while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Protesters and Portland police face off while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: A protester holds his hands in the air after Portland police fired smoke into a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Street medics treat Astrid Stark after she was pepper sprayed by Portland police officers during a dispersal push in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Two injured protesters help each other walk after Portland police dispersed a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Protesters and Portland police clash while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Portland police tackle a protester while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: A protester holds his hands in the air after Portland police fired smoke into a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Protesters use umbrellas to block spotlights during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Protesters and Portland police clash while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: A smoke grenade ignites beneath a vandalized police cruiser at the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Protesters and Portland police clash while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss