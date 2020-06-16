Photos: ‘No justice, no peace’ chants echo in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday's nightly Black Lives Matter march led by Rose City Justice returned to downtown Portland for the first time in more than a week. The demonstration began at Revolution Hall, as it often has. From there, protesters began their march with a final destination of Pioneer Square.

Earlier on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau announced over Twitter that the fence surrounding the Justice Center will be taken down, "to show our willingness to have dialog and peaceful communication toward starting to heal our community." The outer fence has been the sight of ongoing demonstrations since late May when demonstrators broke into the Justice Center.