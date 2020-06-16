Photos: ‘No justice, no peace’ chants echo in Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

“No justice, no peace, no racists police” sign held up during a Black Lives Matter march to downtown Portland. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s nightly Black Lives Matter march led by Rose City Justice returned to downtown Portland for the first time in more than a week. The demonstration began at Revolution Hall, as it often has. From there, protesters marched to Portland’s living room: Pioneer Square.

  • An art display of huge wings with the names of people killed by police stands outside Revolution Hall where nightly Black Lives Matter marches kick-off. The artist estimates it took 16 or so hours to create. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Pioneer Square in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by Rose City Justice. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • ‘Matter is the Minimum” sign held up as protesters march from Southeast Portland into downtown. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Pioneer Square in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by Rose City Justice. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • “Defund police” sign held up during a Black Lives Matter march to downtown Portland. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protest marches through downtown Portland. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Pioneer Square. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Speaker Lamar Wise addresses hundreds of protesters in Pioneer Square and talks about specific policies that Rose City Justice is aiming to change. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter protesters at Pioneer Square. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Activist Ricardo Lujan with the Latino Network talks about the commonalities between the call to abolish ICE and the call to defund police. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds listen to Ricardo Lujan speak at Pioneer Square. June 15, 2020 (KOIN)

