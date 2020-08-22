Photos: ‘Patriot’ rally, counter-protesters, August 22, 2020

Rally began at noon, the 86th consecutive day of protests in Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

The Proud Boys led a ‘patriot’ demonstration in downtown Portland at the Justice Center, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-demonstrators filed in front of the Justice Center in Downtown Portland Saturday.

A rally, organized by members of right-wing groups including Proud Boys was met by counter-protesters around 12:15 pm.

  • A protester who identified herself as Helen Heller said she was at a ‘patriot’ rally to support the police and take back the streets, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Proud Boy Tusitola “Tiny” Toese at a downtown Portland protest, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A large crowd outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland included ‘patriot’ ralliers and counter-protesters, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • People dressed in military garb held this sign at a ‘patriot’ rally in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A van carried this sign at a ‘patriot’ rally outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A man on a cell phone waves a flag outside the Justice Center at a ‘patriot’ rally in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A counter protester uses a bullhorn to make a point to a ‘patriot’ rally supporter in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Proud Boys at a ‘patriot’ rally outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A large crowd outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland for a ‘patriot’ rally, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • The Proud Boys led a ‘patriot’ demonstration in downtown Portland at the Justice Center, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • This woman said she came to the ‘patriot’ rally as a counter-protester outside the Justice Center to make the point that ‘Black Lives Matter,’ August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A smoke bomb was unleashed during a large protest at the Justice Center between ‘patriot’ ralliers and counter-protesters, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A large crowd of ‘patriot’ ralliers and counter-protesters faced off at the Justice Center in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)

