Photos: ‘Patriot’ rally, counter-protesters, August 22, 2020

The Proud Boys led a ‘patriot’ demonstration in downtown Portland at the Justice Center, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)

Rally began at noon, the 86th consecutive day of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-demonstrators filed in front of the Justice Center in Downtown Portland Saturday.

A rally, organized by members of right-wing groups including Proud Boys was met by counter-protesters around 12:15 pm.

This photo gallery will be updated throughout the day.