PHOTOS: Portland eviction protest on N. Mississippi Ave

Some of the signs hung up against the barricades (Photo: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters put up barricades near the “Red House” on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland after law enforcement agents arrived early Tuesday morning to “re-secure” the property amid an ongoing eviction issue.

At least seven people were arrested on Tuesday morning, mainly on charges of second-degree trespassing.

The house, which is a 1890s-era home in the 4400 block of Mississippi Avenue, has been the center for past protests against gentrification. In a statement, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were following judicial orders.