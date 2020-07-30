Photos: Portland, outside the protest zone

2020 Protests

Photos of Portland on the afternoon of July 29, 2020.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A statue at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past week, the eyes of the world have been focused on Portland. Images of federal officers tossing tear gas and beating protesters near the Hatfield Courthouse have played out on television and web screens across the globe.

Most people outside of Portland have no idea the protest action is generally confined to 2 city blocks downtown.

When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday federal officers would leave beginning Thursday, President Trump tweeted this:

“If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement (Homeland) didn’t go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland — It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor and Governor do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!”

Yes, we have some issues. But nothing that can’t be fixed. Here are a number of pictures taken in Portland on the afternoon of July 29, 2020.

  • Riverplace Marina on the Willamette River in SW Portland with OMSI in the background, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A TriMet bus in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A boater on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A “Feds Go Home” sign in Portland’s Old Town district during the Black Lives Matter movement, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A family wearing face coverings in Portland’s Old Town district, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • SW 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Food carts on SW 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A statue at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Downtown Portland as seen from Washington Park in the west hills, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Ankeny Alley in Portland’s Old Town district, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A view of the Willamette River in downtown Portland, looking east toward Mount Hood, July 29, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Voodoo Doughnut in Portland’s Old Town district, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Diners sit outside along NW 23rd Avenue in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Keller Fountain with a building in the background in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A food cart in Portland’s Old Town district, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Waterfront Park in Downtown Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A sculpture in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • The Hawthorne Bridge as seen from Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A woman buys food at a food cart at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A mural in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Flowers in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Downtown Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • The World Trade Center in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Riverplace Marina in Southwest Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • The Fountain Plaza at KOIN Tower in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss