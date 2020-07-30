Photos: Portland, outside the protest zone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past week, the eyes of the world have been focused on Portland. Images of federal officers tossing tear gas and beating protesters near the Hatfield Courthouse have played out on television and web screens across the globe.

Most people outside of Portland have no idea the protest action is generally confined to 2 city blocks downtown.

When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday federal officers would leave beginning Thursday, President Trump tweeted this:

“If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement (Homeland) didn’t go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland — It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor and Governor do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!”

Yes, we have some issues. But nothing that can’t be fixed. Here are a number of pictures taken in Portland on the afternoon of July 29, 2020.